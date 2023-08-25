Touchdown Live Game of the Week Coaches Prepare for Week Two

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under the lights, before the sun even came up, we checked in on the Tigers.

Coach Hurley’s squad has really embraced the early mornings this week. Coach said not a single player has missed practice. That’s an impressive buy in given the big change in practice time. Last week, Memorial took down Jasper, and they will need to build on what they did well to beat the Wildcats when they take on North.

“The things that we needed to do, we did,” said Coach Hurley. “We protected the football, we were able to stop the run. Those things are going to be amplified this week against North. North is a big, strong football team. They forced Castle into four turnovers last week. That is something we are going to have to do a good job of, from the standpoint of protecting the football and stopping their run.”

Coach Hurley is exactly right, Stopping the run will certainly be a key for Memorial, last week North really punished Castle with the run game. Quarterback Sam Mckinney also stepped up for the Huskies and delivered a clean game, but there are still some aspects that North Head Coach Joey Paridaen says his Huskies need to clean up.

“We definitely have some cleaning up to do as far as penalties and turnovers,” said Coach Paridaen. “We have to make sure we limit those things, because against good teams, you can’t put yourself in negative position. I think, hopefully, we are going to do a better job of that this week, and just continue to develop as a team and grow as far as guys getting experience and depth and all that good stuff.”

After last week’s late 21-14 win by North over Castle and Memorial’s victory over Jasper, this is sure to be an exciting game of the week, and a battle to stay undefeated for these two teams.

