Taste of fall on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Friday challenged the 100-degree mark with heat index values in the 108-113 range. A cold front will sag toward the Tri-State on Friday night and early Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms may pop up late Friday through early Saturday morning. Temps may still sneak up to 92 on Saturday, depending on the timing of the storms, but humidity levels will roll off a bit, so not nearly as oppressive. Cooler and drier air will arrive on Sunday, and highs will only top out in the low to middle 80s. The first half of next week will feel like fall. Sunny skies each day with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

