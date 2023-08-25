Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Taste of fall on the way

Heat wave breaks Saturday
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Friday challenged the 100-degree mark with heat index values in the 108-113 range.   A cold front will sag toward the Tri-State on Friday night and early Saturday.   Showers and thunderstorms may pop up late Friday through early Saturday morning.  Temps may still sneak up to 92 on Saturday, depending on the timing of the storms, but humidity levels will roll off a bit, so not nearly as oppressive.  Cooler and drier air will arrive on Sunday, and highs will only top out in the low to middle 80s.   The first half of next week will feel like fall.  Sunny skies each day with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested after killing his wife in stabbing on E. Michigan St.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

8/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/25 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/25 14 First Alert Sunrise
Heat Wave Ends Tonight
WFIE Alert Day
Hottest days of summer so far