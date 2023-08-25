POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two local child predators are heading to federal prison and are expected to be locked up for years, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

Their arrests were a result of “Operational Angel”, which targeted people who preyed upon children in the Owensboro area.

Officials say the operation involved the Owensboro Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, United States Secret Service, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.

Cody Sean McCormick, a former Evansville high school teacher, was sentenced to 10 years followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Police say he drove from Evansville to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover agent.

Bradley Linderman, 36, was also sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.

Owensboro Police say he was charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Linderman chatted with an undercover agent online he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and traveled from Indiana to Owensboro to meet the agent, with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct, according to a press release.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.