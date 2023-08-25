Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after police say he sped nearly twice the speed limit in a school zone.
Friday morning around 8 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper says he was patrolling the school zone on SR 62 at Marr’s Elementary School when a 2017 Dodge Journey flew by at 81 mph in a 45 mph school zone.
The speeding vehicle nearly crashed into another car, according to a press release.
Police pulled the driver over and identified him as Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, Illinois.
We’re told Abernathy appeared impaired and failed sobriety tests.
Investigators revealed Abernathy had a BAC of .16%, which is twice the legal limit.
He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is facing a misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving and a felony charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.