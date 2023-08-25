Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County

Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL(Indiana State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after police say he sped nearly twice the speed limit in a school zone.

Friday morning around 8 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper says he was patrolling the school zone on SR 62 at Marr’s Elementary School when a 2017 Dodge Journey flew by at 81 mph in a 45 mph school zone.

The speeding vehicle nearly crashed into another car, according to a press release.

Police pulled the driver over and identified him as Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, Illinois.

We’re told Abernathy appeared impaired and failed sobriety tests.

Investigators revealed Abernathy had a BAC of .16%, which is twice the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is facing a misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving and a felony charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested after killing his wife in stabbing on E. Michigan St.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro
One year later: A look at Harbor House since deadly shooting
One year later: A look at Harbor House since deadly shooting
Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
Blue Bridge briefly shutdown due to crash in Spencer County