Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after police say he sped nearly twice the speed limit in a school zone.

Friday morning around 8 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper says he was patrolling the school zone on SR 62 at Marr’s Elementary School when a 2017 Dodge Journey flew by at 81 mph in a 45 mph school zone.

The speeding vehicle nearly crashed into another car, according to a press release.

Police pulled the driver over and identified him as Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, Illinois.

We’re told Abernathy appeared impaired and failed sobriety tests.

Investigators revealed Abernathy had a BAC of .16%, which is twice the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is facing a misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving and a felony charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.

