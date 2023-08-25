Holiday World bringing Halloween to the skies with new drone show

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - It may not feel like it now, but fall is just around the corner - and a popular fall event is adding a new attraction.

Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends will now feature a new drone show.

We’re told 400 drones will light up the sky every Saturday night from September 23 to October 28.

During Happy Halloween Weekends, guests have access to all the amusement park rides, plus Halloween-themed shows, food and a 12-acre corn maze.

