Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Holiday World bringing Halloween to the skies with new drone show

Holiday World bringing Halloween to the skies with new drone show
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - It may not feel like it now, but fall is just around the corner - and a popular fall event is adding a new attraction.

Holiday World’s Happy Halloween Weekends will now feature a new drone show.

We’re told 400 drones will light up the sky every Saturday night from September 23 to October 28.

During Happy Halloween Weekends, guests have access to all the amusement park rides, plus Halloween-themed shows, food and a 12-acre corn maze.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested after killing his wife in stabbing on E. Michigan St.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Armed suspect detained outside Lincoln School in Evansville
Man facing charges after bringing gun to EVSC volleyball game

Latest News

Crews called to cardboard fire at Tri-State Resource Recovery
Crews called to cardboard fire at Tri-State Resource Recovery
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL
Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County
POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro