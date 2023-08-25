‘He’s left a legacy’: Evansville clockmaster dies at 72

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who kept the clocktower going at the Old Courthouse for the past 15 years has passed away.

The bell at the Old Courthouse in Downtown Evansville rings four times on the hour, every hour and once every half hour.

“I think it was Carroll who pointed out how many millions of times this has struck,” Old Courthouse Foundation Vice President Larry Bristow said.

Carroll Hickrod was the clockmaster.

“If anything went wrong, he was the one we call,” Bristow said.

The bell and clock in the clock tower have run mechanically since the Old Courthouse opened in 1890.

“The clock is the pinnacle of the courthouse and the Old Courthouse is the symbol of Vanderburgh County,” Bristow said.

Hickrod’s job was to keep the clock and the bell going.

“He loved to see how things worked or put them back together. When he was a kid he would tell us stories of how we would take telephone apart and put them back together. So, I think that’s what inspired him to do this,” Hickrod’s daughter, Tracy Bosecker said.

After more than 15 years of voluntarily doing the work Hickrod, unfortunately, passed away.

Now his family, for the first time, made it up 117 steps to see where he loved to work for over a decade.

“It was hard to be up there. I felt his presence and I know he would be super thrilled that we finally made it up there,” Bosecker said.

His family says they learned a few things while they were in the clocktower.

“Definitely do things when you can,” Hickrod’s other daughter Karen Stotlar said.

Hickrod’s family also learned he didn’t just impact their lives, but the lives of others.

“He’s not just my hero. Other people looked up to him and that he left a legacy,” Stotlar said.

