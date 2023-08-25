Henderson firefighters work to save pets from trailer home fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As of 9 p.m., Henderson Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire on Gabe Street.

Officials say they received a call that smoke was coming from the walls of the trailer home. While on their way to the scene, officials were advised that flames were visible.

All people inside the home were able to make it out safely, according to the Henderson Fire Department; however, fire crews say they pulled two small dogs from the home.

“Our crews did pull two small family pets from the home,” says the fire department on social media. “The initial outlook for the dogs did not look good, but our crews worked on one dog while Deaconess EMS worked on the other by initially performing mouth-to-snout breaths and then administering high-flow oxygen via pet air masks.”

The fire department believes the dogs may survive.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.