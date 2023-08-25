Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New on sunrise, a Madisonville man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say he brought a gun to a Lincoln School volleyball game.

Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

School officials have announced that James Wilson is no longer the superintendent of the East Gibson School Corporation.

The Owensboro Convention Center has gone to the dogs!

Hundreds of k9′s and their owners are prepping for a weekend of competition.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.