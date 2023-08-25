Birthday Club
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke honored with Frontier League award

By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the Otters game on Thursday Night, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was awarded the Frontier League’s 2023 Commissioner’s Award of Excellence.

The league is recognizing the Mayor for his contributions to and support of the Otters organization and the Otters community as a whole.

“It’s really an honor,” said Mayor Winnecke. “I’ve been an Otters fan for as long as the Otters have been in Evansville. For the Frontier League to raise their hand and say ‘we’d like to honor you’ is really humbling. Just being the cheerleader that I am for the community, and Carol and I have season tickets, we go to a lot of games and love to cheer on the Otters. It’s really a humbling feeling.”

Congratulations to Mayor Winnecke.

