Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Colt Graves was expected to take the stage in front of hundreds next Friday in Owensboro, but now he’s saying Friday After 5 organizers are not letting him perform.

Graves posted on social media Thursday afternoon claiming his show was cancelled due to his personality and because his performances were deemed not family-friendly.

Later that night, Friday After 5 released their own statement on social media, stating that they have worked to support their choice and are trying to resolve many concerns.

“Friday After 5 is an event fully funded by our generous sponsors,” part of the statement says. “At times the values of our sponsors may not agree with our scheduled entertainment.”

Organizers say they were hoping to showcase “one of their own”, but recent activities led to the loss of sponsorships.

Colt Graves states in absence of his performance, he will be working towards putting together another free community event soon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

