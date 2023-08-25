Birthday Club
Heat Wave Ends Tonight

Sunday: Less Humid
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The final alert day for dangerous heat. The excessive heat will ease tonight at 10:00 p.m. as a weak front moves in from the northeast.

This afternoon, mostly sunny skies coupled with high humidity as high temperatures ascend in the upper 90s to 100. The heat index values will soar 106 to 114° peak heating.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The safest time to be outside...before 10:00 a.m.

Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during peak heating, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to ease into the lower 90s behind a trailing cold front. The afternoon heat index will drop into the upper 90s to 100. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon. There is a level one/marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms.

