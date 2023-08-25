Birthday Club
Crews called to cardboard fire at Tri-State Resource Recovery

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Friday morning, firefighters were called to the Tri-State Resource Recovery on Harriet Street for a fire after employees saw smoke coming from a large pile of cardboard.

Fire crews were told the smoldering pile of cardboard burst into flames when the employees tried removing layers of it with their Bobcats.

Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, according to the Evansville Fire Department.

Officials say they were on scene for around three hours since it required considerable time and effort to ventilate smoke from the structure.

We’re told no injuries were reported and there was no structural damage. The fire is still under investigation.

