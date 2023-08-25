Armed suspect detained outside Lincoln School in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have one person in custody after dispatch received a call warning that someone was armed inside Lincoln School, according to the Evansville Police Department.

EPD tells 14 News officers arrived at the school and found an armed individual matching the suspect’s description outside the school.

We’re told they were taken into custody and are expected to face a few charges.

Police say the building was not evacuated during the incident.

