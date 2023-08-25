Birthday Club
Armed suspect detained outside Lincoln School in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have one person in custody after dispatch received a call warning that someone was armed inside Lincoln School, according to the Evansville Police Department.

EPD tells 14 News officers arrived at the school and found an armed individual matching the suspect’s description outside the school.

We’re told they were taken into custody and are expected to face a few charges.

Police say the building was not evacuated during the incident.

Stay with 14 News as we keep you updated on-air and online with new details.

