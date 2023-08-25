Birthday Club
‘Ambush Cancer’ brings together students to support families battling cancer

Ambush Cancer
(North Gibson School Corporation)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fans at Princeton Community High School’s game tonight hope to ‘Ambush Cancer.’

That’s the theme for Friday night’s game against North Posey.

Fans are encouraged to wear red for the red-out in support the Haegele and Huey families, who are both battling cancer.

The North Gibson School Corporation temporarily sold Tiger-specific #AmbushCancer t-shirts to commemorate the game and honor the families.

