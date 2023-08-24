Birthday Club
Victim hospitalized after stabbing on Michigan Street

E. Michigan Street stabbing
E. Michigan Street stabbing(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are continuing to investigate after a stabbing sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening in Evansville.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Michigan Street for the incident, which left the victim with unknown injuries.

An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells 14 News that the suspect is detained and being questioned by police.

Law enforcement officials are expected to release more information either tonight or Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

