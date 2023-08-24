VCSO: Men caught breaking into cars claim they were out fishing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of men claiming to be part of a “fishing club” were arrested by deputies after they were caught on security cameras breaking into cars, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies were called to a neighborhood near Daylight after an off-duty Evansville Police officer was alerted to movement on his property by his security camera.

The deputy reportedly saw three men dressed in dark clothing with masks in his driveway run away after going outside to confront them.

As deputies responded, they received even more reports of the three men breaking into cars around the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says the men were all inside a car that was pulled over after leaving the neighborhood.

When questioned by deputies, the men told deputies they were out fishing.

Deputies say they noticed face masks on the floor behind the driver as well as other items that appeared to have been stolen from vehicles.

David Maurice Farmer Jr, Johnel Malik Henderson and Donya Lamont Hughes were detained and taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center to be interviewed by detectives.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office says more homeowners in the area reported break-ins to their vehicles.

During the interviews, the men initially told deputies they were in a “fishing club” and had been fishing.

Deputies say Farmer denied any involvement in the thefts; however, Henderson and Hughes later admitted to involvement in the thefts as well as some that had happened in in other neighborhoods.

A search warrant led deputies to numerous stolen items including credit cards, prescription medication, checkbooks and other valuables.

All three were arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. An investigation is ongoing.

