Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

VCSO investigating after thieves use stolen vehicle to access ATM

VCSO investigating after thieves use stolen vehicle to access ATM
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say they were called to Heritage Federal Credit Union on Pearl Drive early Thursday morning for an ATM alarm.

The sheriff’s office says once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the outside ATM had been broken in to.

According to a release, the thieves had already fled the scene.

Deputies say they set up a perimeter and a k9 was able to track to a nearby parking lot, where the track ended.

VCSO says further investigation revealed a stolen vehicle found on scene was used to access the ATM.

At this time, deputies have no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody
27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested on murder charge following stabbing on E. Michigan St.
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Former Evansville high school teacher going to prison for sex crime
Camp Reveal saying farewell
End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century

Latest News

Get your steps in: Downtown Evansville hosting summer Wine Walk
Get your steps in: Downtown Evansville hosting summer Wine Walk
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines