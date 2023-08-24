VCSO investigating after thieves use stolen vehicle to access ATM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say they were called to Heritage Federal Credit Union on Pearl Drive early Thursday morning for an ATM alarm.

The sheriff’s office says once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the outside ATM had been broken in to.

According to a release, the thieves had already fled the scene.

Deputies say they set up a perimeter and a k9 was able to track to a nearby parking lot, where the track ended.

VCSO says further investigation revealed a stolen vehicle found on scene was used to access the ATM.

At this time, deputies have no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.