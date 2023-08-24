UE hosting MVC Baseball Championship for first time in decades

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big news was announced for the University of Evansville baseball program and the Tri-State as a whole.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament will be hosted by UE, the program announced earlier today.

It will be the first time since 1998 that UE has hosted the tournament. There’s plenty of excitement within the program about today’s big news.

“It’s significant, it really is for our community, our fans, our student athletes, our university and athletic program to be awarded the Missouri Valley Conference 2024 Championship from the Valley,” explains Head Coach Wes Carroll. “It means a lot and it’s really exciting times for our program.”

