Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

UE hosting MVC Baseball Championship for first time in decades

UE hosting MVC Baseball Championship for first time in decades
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big news was announced for the University of Evansville baseball program and the Tri-State as a whole.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament will be hosted by UE, the program announced earlier today.

It will be the first time since 1998 that UE has hosted the tournament. There’s plenty of excitement within the program about today’s big news.

“It’s significant, it really is for our community, our fans, our student athletes, our university and athletic program to be awarded the Missouri Valley Conference 2024 Championship from the Valley,” explains Head Coach Wes Carroll. “It means a lot and it’s really exciting times for our program.”

We will hear more from Coach Carroll as well as UE Athletic Director Dr. Ziggy Siegfried during sports at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

UE hosting MVC Baseball Championship for first time in decades
UE hosting MVC Baseball Championship for first time in decades
POTW Reminder
Remember to Vote for the Week One Player of the Week
Tecumseah North Volleyball
Tecumseh Takes on North In High School Volleyball
Castle Vincennes Lincoln volleyball
Vincennes-Lincoln Visits Castle in High School Volleyball