Thursday Sunrise Headlines

8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, an Evansville man has been arrested for murder.

Plus Evansville Police are also investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on the south side near the intersection of Vann and Riverside Drive.

A major step forward for sports betting in Kentucky.

The Horse Racing Commission approved temporary licenses for sports wagering operators.

Just one day after the Republican Presidential Debate, former President Trump is expected to surrender to Georgia authorties sometime Thursday.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

