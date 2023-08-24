School board accepts resignation of Gibson Co. Schools superintendent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update to a story 14 News has been following for weeks - the East Gibson Schools school board has accepted the resignation of suspended superintendent James Wilson.

That meeting just adjourned at Wood Memorial High School.

This all comes after Wilson was arrested again earlier this week after officials say he didn’t show up to court for a driving while intoxicated charge.

14 News will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.