Pens, Paper, and Patriotism: New Plaza Park principal embodies freedom and family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plaza Park International Prep Academy students are seeing a new face around the halls as school starts again.

Dr. Ernie Griffin started this week as the new principal of the east side EVSC school, and as an alum, he’s no stranger to the halls.

“I would’ve never imagined walking out of here in May of ‘98, thinking I’d be back here 25 years later as principal,” Dr. Griffin said.

Unfortunately, the students got a two week head start on getting back to the classroom.

“In my 12 years with the EVSC, I’ve never missed a first day of school,” Dr. Griffin said.

Although some may think he was playing ‘hookie,’ he wasn’t. He was serving his community in a big way.

“What I love most is my family, I love my community and I love this school,” Dr. Griffin said. “Seeing kids come in and high fiving them, it’s different. It is not Baghdad, Iraq.”

As students prepared to hit the books last August, Captain Griffin was preparing to deploy to Iraq with the Indiana National Guard.

“For soldiers, you always have one foot in the job, but you always have one foot back home,” Dr. Griffin said.

Captain Griffin would lead 50 soldiers over in Iraq at the Baghdad Embassy compound, leaving behind his life in Evansville to once again serve his country. It’s not the first time he’s been deployed in Iraq.

Captain Griffin was also in Baghdad in 2005, the deadliest year for U.S. casualties. He says his job is to protect and serve, not only our country, but also the citizens of Iraq.

“Families and communities much like ours that want the best for their families and their children,” Dr. Griffin said.

A year later, and just weeks ago, Dr. Griffin finally returned home.

“Getting off the plane, grabbing our bags, and seeing our families first thing, it was powerful,” Dr. Griffin recalled. “We [my wife and I] just kept looking at each other, and we just said, ‘I can’t believe I’m home.’ I mean we probably had a week of that.”

Home again yes, but a change of routine was again in the cards for Dr. Griffin. He now had to start a new adventure in the EVSC as principal.

“I hadn’t tied a tie in about 14 months, I hadn’t worn a tie,” Dr. Griffin said. “The busy-ness of life has returned, but it’s a good busy, because I’m here.”

Dr. Griffin says it’s the little things that he’s come to appreciate throughout his service.

“Getting back in the business of what I love has been the best part of this,” Dr. Griffin said.

He agrees the job titles are different, but he says a lot of skills as a soldier feed into his life back home as an educator, and vice versa.

“The leadership opportunities that I’ve had in the school corporation have helped me be a better soldier,” Dr. Griffin said. “The leadership opportunities I’ve had as a soldier helped me be a better educator. It’s been a very complimentary experience.”

Dr. Griffin had to switch from ‘Captain’ to ‘Doctor’ in a matter of weeks.

His first week of school has been an adjustment, he says. But Dr. Griffin knows this is where he wants to be, back with his wife and two daughters who mean the world to him.

“To have this opportunity to serve here, it’s definitely a dream come true,” Dr. Griffin said. “My daughters, being able to sit down and work through their homework with them. That’s where I need to be.”

He says for this school year, he’s looking to grow, connect and reconnect with his students, his friends, and most importantly, his family.

“Grow where I’m planted here at Plaza, getting to know students and families which is my favorite thing to do, and continuing to reconnect with my family,” Dr. Griffin said. “This year is about a return to normalcy.”

Dr. Griffin says he’s still an active member of the National Guard.

He added that without his family, none of what he does would be possible.

Dr. Griffin says he’s excited to get back to a normal routine and enjoy his time back in the Tri-State with his family.

