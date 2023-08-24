Birthday Club
Owensboro’s smoking ban could soon include vaping

Owensboro city commissioners to add vaping to city ordinance
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners are revisiting the city’s smoking ban to include vaping.

City Commissioner Bob Glenn says when they drafted the original ordinance back in 2014, there wasn’t much research on the effects of vaping.

Now, with an increase in vaping, especially in the community’s youth, Glenn said it was time to make the change.

However, Glenn says many of the city’s private businesses and venues already prohibit vaping as well as smoking.

”This isn’t going to like impose a huge change in behavior, but it is going to hopefully confirm to those who have been doing it all along, yes, you are right to tell all of your customers not to smoke - traditional delivery systems, cigarettes, cigars and by the way, you can’t vape,” he tells us.

Glenn says city commissioners will have to meet twice more to adopt the new ordinance, but they will amend the ordinance by the end of the year.

