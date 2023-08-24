Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Oodles of poodles’ and other dogs take over Owensboro Convention Center

River Valley Cluster Dog Show welcomes thousands of dogs
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Almost 4,000 dogs will compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show at the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend.

The Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club partnered to host the dog show featuring 152 different breeds.

Show Chair Cindy Ashley Bosley said the exhibitors showing their dogs off at the show have traveled from all over the country and abroad to attend.

According to Bosley, judges traveled to Owensboro from California, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Indiana and Kentucky to adjudicate the show.

“We see a lot of exhibitors, but we do see a lot of the top handlers in the country here, and I think that speaks highly of our venue and also our judging panel,” she said.

Some dog owners set up makeshift grooming stations in the convention center, but others brought trailers and RV’s to park outside.

One owner, Sam Lowell, said she drove six hours from Ohio to enter her Samoyed Lazorous in the competition.

Lowell said her and Lazorous are there hoping to win “Best in Show.”

“He’s gone best of breed 44 times now. He has group placements, 17 group placements,” she said. “We’re shooting for best of show this year. We’ve never gotten that before.”

Other owners like Stacie Bryant spend hours primping their dogs for the ring.

Bryant said she has a three-hour routine for her three-year-old Old English Sheepdog named Hammond.

“With sheepdogs you want a big butt and a big head, so we poof up the booty and we poof up the head,” she said.

Bryant used a comb and dog-safe spray to volumize Hammond’s fluffy coat.

And while Bryant’s work paid off, winning the pair fourth place in the Owner-Handler Herding Group Thursday, she said her dogs Hammond, Sophie and Sapphire mean more to her than the ribbons they’re able to win.

“They’re my family. They sleep on the bed with me,” she said. “They’re house dogs, and we do all kinds of things together.”

The show runs Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General admission is $5, children under 12 are $3 and seniors 60 and over are $3 as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody
27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested for murder after deadly stabbing on E. Michigan St.
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
Camp Reveal saying farewell
End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Former Evansville high school teacher going to prison for sex crime

Latest News

Owensboro city commissioners to add vaping to city ordinance
Owensboro’s smoking ban could soon include vaping
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Owensboro drug bust
Deputies find meth and loaded handgun during large Owensboro drug bust
CK Newsome Community Center
CK Newsome Center re-opening tomorrow as a cooling center