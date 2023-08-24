‘Oodles of poodles’ and other dogs take over Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Almost 4,000 dogs will compete in the River Valley Cluster Dog Show at the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend.

The Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club partnered to host the dog show featuring 152 different breeds.

Show Chair Cindy Ashley Bosley said the exhibitors showing their dogs off at the show have traveled from all over the country and abroad to attend.

According to Bosley, judges traveled to Owensboro from California, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Indiana and Kentucky to adjudicate the show.

“We see a lot of exhibitors, but we do see a lot of the top handlers in the country here, and I think that speaks highly of our venue and also our judging panel,” she said.

Some dog owners set up makeshift grooming stations in the convention center, but others brought trailers and RV’s to park outside.

One owner, Sam Lowell, said she drove six hours from Ohio to enter her Samoyed Lazorous in the competition.

Lowell said her and Lazorous are there hoping to win “Best in Show.”

“He’s gone best of breed 44 times now. He has group placements, 17 group placements,” she said. “We’re shooting for best of show this year. We’ve never gotten that before.”

Other owners like Stacie Bryant spend hours primping their dogs for the ring.

Bryant said she has a three-hour routine for her three-year-old Old English Sheepdog named Hammond.

“With sheepdogs you want a big butt and a big head, so we poof up the booty and we poof up the head,” she said.

Bryant used a comb and dog-safe spray to volumize Hammond’s fluffy coat.

And while Bryant’s work paid off, winning the pair fourth place in the Owner-Handler Herding Group Thursday, she said her dogs Hammond, Sophie and Sapphire mean more to her than the ribbons they’re able to win.

“They’re my family. They sleep on the bed with me,” she said. “They’re house dogs, and we do all kinds of things together.”

The show runs Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General admission is $5, children under 12 are $3 and seniors 60 and over are $3 as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.