Mayor Winnecke and other city officials honored with major awards

Mayor Winnecke accepts major award
Mayor Winnecke accepts major award(Noah Stubbs)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of awards were handed out to Evansville city officials earlier this week in French Lick, Indiana.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was honored with the Russell G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award, named in memory of former Evansville Mayor Lloyd, Sr.

This was handed out at the Accelerated Indiana Municipalities Ideas Summit, which ran until Thursday.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility also won the Aim Community Placemaking Award for the new Sunrise Pump Station and Cascade project.

That was an initiative to address the clean drinking water act’s mandate.

City officials say this just adds to the other AIM awards gained by the Winnecke administration.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

