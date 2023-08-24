Birthday Club
Man accused of bludgeoning woman to death with hammer, beating her 2 young children, police say

A Brooklyn man is charged in a hammer attack in Sunset Park that left one woman dead, two children critically injured. (Source: WABC/NYPD/CNN)
By WABC staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - A man is in custody, accused of beating a mother to death with a hammer and then bludgeoning two young children.

The NYPD says the man committed the crime in front of his own 9-year-old son.

The suspect walked out of the 72nd Precinct tonight in handcuffs looking bruised and bandaged as he was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“The incident I’m about to describe to you was (a) horrific and senseless act of violence which took the life of married mother of two,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The bloody, gruesome, violent slaying rocked Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

The victim is 43-year-old mother of a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. The girl and the boy are hospitalized in critical condition and are said to be fighting for their lives.

Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Liyong Le. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect, who has no prior criminal history, is under evaluation in a New York area hospital.

Investigators said the man under arrest was a roommate of the victim. He was trying to leave the building when police arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon and immediately placed him under arrest.

“He had blood throughout his body,” Chell said.

“It’s very rare in our community to have this kind of violence. And back home at in China, they’re Fukanese. They live in close quarters, close compact quarters so they’re used to it. Something had to trigger for the father to cross that moral line,” said State Assemblyman Lester Chang.

“Now his own child is, what, abandoned? Become an orphan?” asked Lailaing Yu, a neighbor.

The suspect and his son live in one of the three bedrooms in the small second floor apartment. The victim and her kids in another. A third roommate lives alone.

“The roommate likely got the call from the perpetrator to say, ‘Come get my son,’” State Senator Iwen Chu said.

“The perpetrator had no priors, no nothing, fairly clean,” Chang said. “We all have to pray for these young kids. These two young kids fighting for their lives. And I can only imagine what the father has to go through.”

