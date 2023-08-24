Madisonville K9 ‘Arkham’ graduates extensive training program

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest and furriest addition to the police force in Madisonville has graduated an extensive program up north in Indiana.

Madisonville Police Officer Childress and K9 Arkham made the trip to Denver, Indiana, for the Vohn Liche Kennels - Dual Purpose K9 Training Program.

The pair completed a 6-week training program and posed outside the facility for social media, smiling for the camera.

The police department shared the photos on Facebook, which received dozens of comments congratulating the two on their graduation.

