Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex

Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man is accused of trying to get drugs inside the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies stopped 28-year-old Andreious Stokes from getting drugs into the complex last week.

Deputies say Stokes ran away, but was stopped on Devils Lake Road.

Officials say he tried to destroy evidence and resisted arrest.

He’s facing a list of charges in Muhlenberg County on top of previous convictions.

Deputies say Central City Police also found three people from the Louisville area they suspect were involved.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
The city of Sturgis could get a major shake-up as it struggles to make ends meet.
Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues
Camp Reveal saying farewell
End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century
27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man facing murder charge after argument ends in fatal stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines