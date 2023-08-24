‘It excited me to be back in the woods’ : Wesselman Woods unveils ADA accessible trail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nestled in the woods behind Wesselman’s nature preserve, an ADA accessible trail now stands.

It’s an updated version of their mini-trail that now includes a 450-foot boardwalk.

The trail used to be pavement that was overrun with tree roots, but now stands elevated and wide enough for a wheel chair or even a stroller to come through.

The trail is meant to help those with low mobility enjoy nature, whether that be parents with young kids or those like City Councilman Ben Trockman who is wheelchair bound.

Trockman was there for the unveiling and said, “It excited me to be back in the woods, I’ve not been back in the woods for many years since my injury and I look forward to seeing those with mobility challenges be able to enjoy nature like I did today.”

A grant from AARP made the idea for the trail become a reality.

Out of thousands of applicants across the nation, only 310 organizations were chosen. Wesselman woods was one of them.

Jerry Rairdon, Director of Development at Wesselman helped spearhead this project.

He said he was surprised they were chosen for the grant, but all the more grateful.

At the unveiling, people who made this trail possible said this is just the beginning.

“I hope that others will be challenged to do more in the future because its all about making a live-able city for people of all abilities,” said councilman Trockman.

To help celebrate this advancement in accessibility, Wesselman Woods is offering free admission to the park for an entire week, starting Thursday.

Rairdon said, “It’s about making sure that the Wesselman Woods is a place for all people regardless of economic or physical barriers.”

Free week at Wesselman runs during regular forest hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and continues through next Wednesday.

Officials say the forest is closed on Mondays.

