ISP: Vincennes man arrested for driving toy car while impaired

John McKee, 51, Vincennes, IN(Indiana State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vincennes man was arrested after police say he was caught driving a toy car while on drugs.

Wednesday around 9 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling North 2nd Street when he saw a man in the road driving a “Power Wheels Jeep”, which the manufacturer describes as a ride-on vehicle for kids.

The trooper states the toy vehicle had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.

The Power Wheels Jeep was pulled over and the driver was identified as John McKee, 51, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper says McKee appeared to be impaired and failed several field sobriety tests.

McKee was taken to a local hospital, where investigators discovered McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail and is charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, a Level 6 Felony.

