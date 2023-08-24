Hottest days of summer so far

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday afternoon highs crept into the upper 90s with heat index values between 108-112. Mostly clear and very humid overnight with lows only dropping into the upper 70s. Friday will finish out our 6-day run of hazardous heat as highs top out near 100. Cooler and drier air will start to push toward the Tri-State on Friday afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late Friday night through early Saturday. Some of the storms could become severe, although widespread severe weather is not expected. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s with scattered storms. By Sunday, the drier air will filter in and highs will only reach the middle 80s. More pleasant weather on the way for the first half of next week with highs in the low to middle 80s and lows in the low to middle 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.