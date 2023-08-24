Birthday Club
Get your steps in: Downtown Evansville hosting summer Wine Walk

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Friday, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is hosting their Wine Walk.

According to a release, that event is set from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say the walk is to encourage consumer traffic to downtown shops and restaurants.

They say those shops will also serve as a cool relief from the heat.

For those who are interested, registration will take place at 425 Main Street.

Hydration stations and fans will also be available on Main Street.

Admission is $15 per person and includes two four-ounce tastes of wine, a tumbler, and a passport. Ticket prices increase to $25 per person at the event.

A release shows wines poured during the event will be exclusively from Oliver Winery.

All wines will be poured on Main St., and attendees can carry their wine into their favorite shops.

In addition to the shops, attendees can also expect live music, chair messages, sponsor booths, a mechanical bull, and a photo station.

Officials say the walk is for guests 21 years of age or older.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

