Despite the heat Frog Follies returns to Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center

Frog Follies returns to Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center

Frog Follies returns to Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center
Frog Follies returns to Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frog Follies is returning to the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center this weekend.

The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1949 hot rods.

The event typically pulls in around 4,000 hot rods a year.

Participants will be braving a heat wave for at least one of the days, Friday.

The event opens up at 8 a.m. each day, and is $7 a person.

Organizers say kids 12 and under can attend for free.

‘It excited me to be back in the woods’ : Wesselman Woods unveils ADA accessible trail
VCSO investigating after thieves use stolen vehicle to access ATM
Get your steps in: Downtown Evansville hosting summer Wine Walk
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
