EPD officers respond to hit-and-run with injuries

(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers responded to a hit-and-run on the 300 block of N Congress Avenue in Evansville, according to dispatch.

Officials tell us the hit-and-run left injuries; however, dispatch would not go into detail about those injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 14 News as we keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

