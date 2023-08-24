Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran is staying busy.

The singer-songwriter is releasing a new album just one week after the U.S. leg of his Mathematics Tour wraps up.

Sheeran announced Thursday that the new album, titled “Autumn Variations,” will be available on Sept. 29.

It includes 14 tracks about love, heartbreak, depression and loneliness.

Sheeran reunited with The National’s guitarist Aaron Dessner for the new album. They previously worked together on Sheeran’s last album “-,” (pronounced “Subtract,”) which came out in May.

“Autumn Variations” will be Sheeran’s seventh studio album. You can preorder it on Sheeran’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody
27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man arrested on murder charge following stabbing on E. Michigan St.
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
Camp Reveal saying farewell
End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century
Cody McCormick Mugshot
Former Evansville high school teacher going to prison for sex crime

Latest News

FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
John McKee, 51, Vincennes, IN
ISP: Vincennes man arrested for driving toy car while impaired
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Experts say they've found the largest octopus nursery in the world off California’s central...
‘Octopus Garden’: Study finds reason behind largest known nursery