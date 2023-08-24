Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro

Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The River Valley Cluster AKC All-Breed Dog Show is coming to Owensboro.

That’s set to happen from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For those who are interested, the event is $5 to get in, and will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center .

Tickets for children under 12 years old and seniors 60 years and older cost $3.

Officials say there are more than 3,600 entries for the four-day event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody
Taylor Metheny
Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say
The city of Sturgis could get a major shake-up as it struggles to make ends meet.
Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues
Camp Reveal saying farewell
End of an era: Evansville camp closing after more than a century
27-year-old Fenel Germain
Man facing murder charge after argument ends in fatal stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
Louisville man accused of trying to sneak drugs inside correctional complex
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
8/24 Thursday Sunrise Headlines