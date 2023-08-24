Dogs to display their talents at all-breed dog show in Owensboro
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The River Valley Cluster AKC All-Breed Dog Show is coming to Owensboro.
That’s set to happen from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
For those who are interested, the event is $5 to get in, and will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center .
Tickets for children under 12 years old and seniors 60 years and older cost $3.
Officials say there are more than 3,600 entries for the four-day event.
