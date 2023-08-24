Deputies find meth and loaded handgun during large Owensboro drug bust

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman was taken into custody on a laundry list of charges during a major drug bust in Daviess County.

Wednesday afternoon, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant of a home on the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive in Owensboro.

Deputies say they found a large bag of suspected meth, several smaller bags of suspected meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, a large bag of marijuana, a large bag of synthetic marijuana, cash as well as a loaded gun underneath the suspect’s bed.

The suspect, Rebecca J. Hindman, 39, was arrested on numerous drug charges and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Rebecca Hindman (Daviess County Detention Center)

