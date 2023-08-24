EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On alert for dangerous heat this afternoon. The excessive heat will ease Friday night as a cold front moves in from the northeast.

Today through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies coupled with high humidity as high temperatures surge in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. However, the heat index values will soar 106 to 113° peak heating.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The safest time to be outside...before 10:00 a.m. and after sunset which is 7:32 p.m.

Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during peak heating, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to ease into the lower 90s behind a trailing cold front. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon. There is a level one/marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms...mainly during the morning.

