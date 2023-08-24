Birthday Club
CK Newsome Center re-opening tomorrow as a cooling center

CK Newsome Community Center
CK Newsome Community Center(14 News)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials announced the CK Newsome Center will be re-opening tomorrow as a cooling center while extreme heat continues to batter Evansville.

It was closed to the public a few days ago due to issues with the HVAC system. Officials say many of the issues with the system have been fixed.

The center will reopen Friday, August 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

“While we’ve implemented temporary repairs to the HVAC system, we’re seeking a long-term solution,” says Schaefer. “Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

