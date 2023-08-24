Bally’s becomes first ‘storm ready’ casino in the nation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s official - Bally’s Casino is the first casino in the country to be classified as storm ready.

Thursday afternoon, leaders with the National Weather Service awarded a certificate of accreditation to the casino.

Bally’s Risk and Safety Manager Chris Mayton says the business already had a lot in place needed for this accreditation.

But now, they have been trained on an emergency notification system that allows them to get critical information to guests quickly.

This can be utilized in severe weather, as well as other emergencies.

Mayton says some weekends there are as many as 3,000 people on the property at a time.

”Ever Bridge was one of the keys that put us over the top. With that system regardless if its weather, active shooter, whatever the case may be, we have a notification system that we can get in touch with everybody on property pretty well in just in minutes, actually seconds,” he tells 14 News.

The accreditation lasts for four years but can be reapproved for another four years pending board approval.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.