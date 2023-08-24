6 reports of bus stop arm violations reported in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - School just started in Gibson County, but there are already six reports from school bus drivers that say people are ignoring their stop arm, according the Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.

He says anyone who does pass a school bus that is stopped when the arm signal is extended is committing a misdemeanor, up to one year of jail time and a $5,000 fine.

However, the offense becomes a felony if someone is hurt or it causes a death.

“Kids are more worried about being with their friends, being in school, the learning process,” the sheriff explains. “They don’t always care about traffic law. We take this very seriously because those are my kids, this is my county and we’re gonna do everything we can to protect these people.”

Sheriff Vanoven says people shouldn’t be surprised if a police officer is behind the school bus watching.

