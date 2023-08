VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Road crews tells us Young Road will be closed for a few more weeks.

The section just north of Boonville New Harmony Road has been closed since July 31.

Crews are working on sewer upgrades.

Offiicals say it will now be closed until September 8.

