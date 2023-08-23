Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Excessive heat warnings continue Wednesday, and the hottest temperatures are yet to come.

We’ll have the latest forecast from Meteorologist Byron Douglas on this 14 First Alert Day.

We have new details this morning on the Monday night shooting at the HL Neblett Center in Owensboro.

Right now, staff says the center is still closed to create new safety protocols.

A local Red Cross volunteer is heading to Maui to help the victims of those deadly wildfires.

The stage is set in Milwaukee, eight candidates are ready to square off in the first Republican Presidential debate.

Meanwhile, the front runner, former President Trump, will be sitting out Wednesday night.

