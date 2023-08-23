Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Excessive heat warnings continue Wednesday, and the hottest temperatures are yet to come.

We’ll have the latest forecast from Meteorologist Byron Douglas on this 14 First Alert Day.

We have new details this morning on the Monday night shooting at the HL Neblett Center in Owensboro.

Right now, staff says the center is still closed to create new safety protocols.

A local Red Cross volunteer is heading to Maui to help the victims of those deadly wildfires.

The stage is set in Milwaukee, eight candidates are ready to square off in the first Republican Presidential debate.

Meanwhile, the front runner, former President Trump, will be sitting out Wednesday night.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky, Indiana applying for $632.3M federal grant
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
GRADD receives Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award
GRADD receives Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award
Local Red Cross volunteer headed to Maui after wildfire
Local Red Cross volunteer headed to Maui after wildfire
The city of Sturgis could get a major shake-up as it struggles to make ends meet.
Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues