HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound Twin Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers told us around 4:05 p.m. there was a two car crash.

Nobody was hurt.

Drivers heading south will have to wait until the cars involved are out of the way.

You can keep an eye on the traffic on our SkyVision HD camera.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.