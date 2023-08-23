Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues

STURGIS, KY. (WFIE) - The City of Sturgis is facing a tough decision amid financial strife as it considers filing for bankruptcy or dissolving the city.

Mayor Kent Sayle explained on Tuesday that when he took office earlier this year, he discovered the city had numerous overdue bills dating back several years.

City Council Member Peter Van said the total amount of money owed by the city is over $150,000.

On top of that, Sayle said they’re struggling to pay for basic city expenses, and this year, they’ve had to lay off many city employees.

“At one time, we had 27 full time employees,” he said. “We’re down to 8 full time and one part time right now.”

That included laying off police officers. The city now only has one police officer.

In a special session on Monday, the city’s attorney presented some options to the Sturgis City Council.

Because of the city’s financial issues, they will be weighing the possibility of filing for Chapter Nine bankruptcy versus the possibility of dissolving the city.

Van said that they will be speaking with a bankruptcy attorney to see what that might look like. Both Van and Sayle said that they want to explore that option first.

“You dissolve the city, you’ll never be a city again,” Van explained. “We’ll still be Sturgis, but it won’t be the City of Sturgis.”

The City Council will have another meeting on September 18 to discuss the options. The public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.