Road work shutting down SR 56 near Petersburg

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers who take State Road 56 near Petersburg will have to take a new route temporarily as crews begin road work in the area.

Starting on or around August 31, crews are closing the road to allow for culvert replacement.

We’re told work is expected to take an entire day to complete and is dependent on the weather.

Officials say the detour for this project is SR 57 to SR 61 and SR 241 to U.S. 41. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

