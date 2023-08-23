Remember to Vote for the Week One Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our player of the week voting for week one is well underway. We have already gotten over 7,500 votes! Here’s a reminder of your nominees.

First, Brady Atwell from Owensboro Catholic, he had 6 total TDs.

Next up from Reitz, Hayden Summers who racked up 112 yds receiving and 2 TDs

Another QB nominee, Trajdon Davis, had 259 total yards and 5 total touchdowns for Henderson County.

And finally from our game of the week, North’s Cainen Northington rushed for 162 yards.

To vote for the week one Touchdown Live Player of the Week, download the 14 sports app, click on player of the week in the drop down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open now, through Thursday afternoon.

