EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police officers are currently on scene at Vann and Riverside Drive after a woman was shot Wednesday evening.

Officials were called to the shooting shortly before 6 p.m., according to dispatch.

An EPD sergeant tells 14 News that a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say a suspect was detained and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained prior to their detainment.

