EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody

Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
Vann and Riverside Drive shooting(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police officers are currently on scene at Vann and Riverside Drive after a woman was shot Wednesday evening.

Officials were called to the shooting shortly before 6 p.m., according to dispatch.

An EPD sergeant tells 14 News that a woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say a suspect was detained and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained prior to their detainment.

Stay with 14 News as we continue to update this story with more information.

