Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro neighborhood finding ways to help the homeless

Owensboro neighborhood finding ways to help the homeless
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Right now, a neighborhood in Owensboro is taking a look at possible solutions for the homeless population around them.

14 News shares a live look at the special called meeting of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.

The meeting was supposed to be last night, but was moved to tonight at the Dugan Best Recreation Center on Omega Street.

Our Brady Williams will have a wrap up of that meeting as well as the perspective of someone experiencing homelessness, tonight on 14 News at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

Amateur Hour at Mater Dei
Hopeful youngsters take to the stage, trying out for the Fall Festival’s “Amateur Hour”
Florida artist brings fresh paint to Jasper Riverwalk
Florida artist brings fresh paint to Jasper Riverwalk
OPD asks public for details on Neblett Center shooting
Community leaders speak out about gun violence following Neblett Center shooting
Vann and Riverside Drive shooting
EPD: Woman wounded in Evansville shooting, suspect in custody