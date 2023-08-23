Birthday Club
NEW: Photos released in Hopkins Co. animal cruelty case demonstrate lack of care

New photos released in Hopkins County cruelty case
By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new photos from the animal cruelty investigation in Dawson Springs.

Released by the Hopkins County Humane Society on Facebook, multiple photos corroborate the conditions Kentucky State Police said the 24 dogs were found in.

Some of the photos may be disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

The Humane Society, in a Facebook post, say the dogs weighed in 30 to 40 pounds under a healthy weight for an Alaskan Malamute.

[Previous: Dogs being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP]

As we’ve reported, Troopers say 58-year-old Nina Holm is accused of selling unvaccinated Alaskan Malamutes and keeping them in ‘deplorable conditions.’

They say the dogs were found covered in feces and locked away with little to no ventilation or water.

14 News spoke with nearby neighbors who tell me this has been going on for two to three years.

The Humane Society says costs to help the dogs come in at roughly over $6,000.

They say that’s going towards spaying / neutering the animals and giving them rabies vaccinations, to ensure they’re never used for breeding again.

You can donate through this website.

Troopers say Holm is charged with 24 counts of cruelty to animals in the 2nd degree.

Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor under Kentucky law.

These charges could result in fines of up to $500.00 and/or jail time of up to 12 months if Holm is found guilty.

