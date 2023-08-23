New, bigger jail opens in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The new sheriff’s office in jail in Dubois County is open, but we haven’t been able to get a look inside.

The new building, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail, is directly behind the old building.

Jail Officer Hannah Merter told us it’s not safe for a tour yet, as some construction work is still being wrapped up.

Officials say the old building will eventually be turned into county offices.

We’re told they needed to build the new jail for more space.

“We were notified by the state jail inspector that we were overcrowed and needed to do something about it. That’s when the jail study began, which led to discussions of a new jail in 2017,” said Merter.

Merter says they still have the same address and phone number.

The the rest of the construction on the building isn’t expected to be finished until next March.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.